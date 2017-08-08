SeaWorld attendance continues to drop

SeaWorld has been unable to reverse its falling attendance, reporting Tuesday that visitation dropped 4 percent during the first half of the year, with its San Diego and Orlando parks hit hardest.

While attendance actually showed a slight uptick during the second quarter, that was largely the result of the Easter holiday falling within that quarter. A more apt comparison, SeaWorld said, is to look at performance during the first six months of 2017.

SeaWorld Entertainment blamed the slumping attendance in San Diego on the reemergence of what it called its “public perception issues” after having cut back on marketing efforts to bolster its reputation. The Orlando-based company has been having to combat criticism surrounding animal captivity since the 2013 release of the documentary “Blackfish.”

In Orlando, SeaWorld executives said the park’s attendance woes were owing to reduced national advertising and competitive pressures from rival theme parks.

"While we are making progress in key areas of our plan, we are not satisfied with our results for the quarter," said CEO Joel Manby. "This quarter provided us with an understanding of what is working and where we need to make adjustments. We are increasing our investment in national advertising to generate sufficient awareness of our brand attributes and strong new rides and attractions, developing a new national marketing campaign emphasizing our distinct experiences, and reinvesting in our reputation messaging to target perceptions in key markets, particularly California.”

The increased cost in marketing will be offset by additional cost-cutting moves on top of the $40 million in net savings it expects to achieve by the end of 2018, Manby added.

On a brighter note, SeaWorld noted that attendance was up among those guests coming from within a 300-mile radius to its Orlando, Tampa and San Antonio parks. In San Diego, attendance is still down overall, although new rides and attractions, including the Orca Encounter, which debuted earlier this year, have helped boost visitation, a trend that has continued through July, the company said.

Overall for the second quarter, a period that includes the start of the summer season through June 30, SeaWorld recorded a net loss of nearly $176 million while revenues rose 1 percent to $373.8 million. Attendance increased by 2.3 percent to 6.1 million visitors, although for the first half of the year, 353,000 fewer people visited SeaWorld parks. Total visitation for the first six months was 8.9 million.

The earnings report follows four consecutive quarters of slumping revenues and either flat or declining attendance across SeaWorld Entertainment’s 12 parks.

Meanwhile, questions have arisen around the apparent hiring of the investment banking advisory firm, Evercore, which specializes in mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, public offerings and private placements. There is speculation that the hiring is a sign that SeaWorld is considering a possible sale.

Legoland’s parent company, Merlin Entertainments, has indicated in recent days that it might be interested in acquiring SeaWorld’s Busch Gardens parks. In an earnings call last week, Merlin Chief Financial Officer Anne-Francoise Nesmes noted that while “it takes two parties to do a deal,” she believes that Merlin “could certainly do a lot with (Busch Gardens), particularly around accommodation.”

The beleaguered company also is facing federal probes. In June, SeaWorld disclosed it was under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Security and Exchange Commission. The investigations center around executives' statements about the "Blackfish" documentary's impact and trading in the park's securities.

At the same time that the company has been trying to trim costs, it has been investing in new attractions, although they’re not considered on a par with the sort of blockbuster additions being debuted by rivals Disney and Universal.

Along with the new Orca Encounter that replaced the phased-out Shamu theatrical productions, SeaWorld San Diego introduced this summer its Ocean Explorer attraction, which includes a three-minute mini-submarine ride. And in Orlando, the park transformed its Kraken roller coaster into a virtual reality experience, providing riders with VR goggles to simulate an underwater experience.

Virtual reality also came to San Diego via a premium attraction, Orca 360 that allows guests to don headsets and VR goggles to experience being under water with the killer whales.

