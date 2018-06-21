Advertisement

Stocks open lower on fears of U.S.-China trade war

By
Jun 21, 2018 | 7:25 AM
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on June 19, 2018. (Bryan R. Smith / AFP/Getty Images)

U.S. stocks opened lower as energy companies fell with oil prices and industrial companies slipped as investors focused on the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Boeing and Caterpillar both fell 1.3% Thursday after China criticized the Trump administration's threat to place taxes on hundreds of billions of dollars in imports.

Intel lost 1% after the company said its chief executive resigned after his relationship with an employee was revealed. It described the relationship as consensual.

Tesla was off more than 2% after a report in the Washington Post about the company’s dispute with a former employee who accused the electric car maker of shipping unsafe cars.

The Dow Jones industrials fell 81 points, or 0.3%, to 24,577. The Dow has dropped for seven straight days.

The S&P 500 index lost 3 points, or 0.1%, at 2,763 and the Nasdaq composite added 5 points to 7,785.

