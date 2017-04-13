Uber may face $1.1-million fine over intoxicated-driver complaints

California’s ride-hailing regulator is proposing a $1.1-million fine against Uber for allegedly failing to investigate or promptly suspend drivers who had drunk- or drugged-driving complaints filed against them.

The California Public Utilities Commission said in a legal filing released Wednesday that Uber hadn’t taken appropriate action in 151 cases from August 2014 to August 2015 in violation of the state’s zero-tolerance regulations against intoxicated drivers. The agency also alleged that the company’s driving-under-the-influence policies are too lax to comply with state rules.

Uber’s policy, according to the agency, is to deactivate a driver after receiving three unconfirmed zero-tolerance complaints. The regulator said in its filing that the policy is too lenient and that the company doesn’t adhere to it. In at least 25 cases, the agency alleges, Uber failed to suspend or investigate a driver after three or more complaints.

This has been a tumultuous year for Uber. In addition to the California regulator’s allegation, the company’s troubles have included executive departures, backlash over Chief Executive Travis Kalanick’s role advising President Trump, sexual harassment allegations, a video showing Kalanick lashing out at a driver, a lawsuit by Google spinoff Waymo and the revelation of a secret program that mined user data in an effort to thwart regulators.

Waymo lawsuit

Google spinoff Waymo sued Uber in February, alleging theft of trade secrets. That’s a big deal, since Uber has pegged its future to self-driving vehicles.

The Waymo suit alleges that Levandowski — the former Waymo employee who now heads Uber’s self-driving car division — downloaded more than 14,000 highly confidential and proprietary files shortly before his resignation in January 2016. He went on to found self-driving truck start-up Otto, which was acquired by Uber in August for $680 million. Levandowski now heads Uber’s self-driving car division.

Waymo alleges Otto is using its proprietary technology. In addition to punitive damages, Waymo sought a preliminary injunction against Uber to stop the company from continuing development on self-driving cars.

Uber told a federal judge in early April that it didn’t use stolen trade secrets for its driverless car project, and that therefore the court shouldn’t force it to stop that work.

Diversity report

In a bid to show that it is serious about transparency and cultural turnaround, ride-hailing giant Uber released data March 28 on diversity in its workforce.

The numbers show that Uber, like other technology companies, has struggled to attract women, Latinos and African Americans to its workforce. Nearly two-thirds of Uber’s global workforce is male, and more than three-quarters of leadership roles at the company are held by men.

The company didn’t release data about the racial composition of its global workforce, but it said that in the U.S., black and Latino workers comprise just 15% of employees. (The data do not include Uber drivers, who are classified as independent contractors.)

Uber executives also introduced a pledge to spend $3 million over the next three years with organizations trying to help underrepresented groups break into the tech industry.

Self-driving car is hit in a crash

Uber suspended tests of its self-driving cars for a few days after one of its SUVs was struck in a high-impact collision in Arizona on March 24. Police in Tempe said that the Uber vehicle was obeying the law and that the driver of the other car, who was making a left turn at an intersection and didn’t yield, was cited for a moving violation.

There were two operators and no passengers in the Volvo SUV, Uber said in a statement. No one was seriously injured.

Uber leaders back the CEO

In a March 21 conference call with reporters, Uber board member Arianna Huffington reaffirmed the board’s support for Kalanick.

“It’s clear both Uber and the whole ride-sharing industry would not be where we are today without Travis,” Huffington said in response to a question about whether Uber’s board of directors would consider asking Kalanick to step down, given the bumpy road down which he has led the company.

“The board has complete confidence in Travis. He started as a scrappy entrepreneur and now he has to bring about changes in himself,” Huffington said. “I’m personally a big believer in leaders and companies being allowed to evolve."

Uber’s chief human resources officer, Liane Hornsey, was also on the call and said the company would be launching unconscious bias training programs for employees, updating 1,500 job descriptions to ensure they are free of unconscious bias and continuing its search for a chief operating officer.

President quits

Uber’s president resigned in mid-March after just six months on the job.

The company didn’t provide public comment explaining Jeff Jones’ departure. But the tech blog Recode, which first reported his resignation, said Kalanick told employees that Jones decided to resign after Kalanick announced his intention to hire a chief operating officer earlier in the month.

Jones, a former chief marketing officer at Target Corp., told Recode that his values didn't align with Uber's.

"The beliefs and approach to leadership that have guided my career are inconsistent with what I saw and experienced at Uber, and I can no longer continue as president of the ride sharing business," he said in a statement.

Executive search