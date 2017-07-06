Snapchat shifts policy to allow hyperlinks in posts

Snapchat users now can include hyperlinks to outside websites in their posts, reversing a longstanding strategy that has helped keep eyeballs from leaving the messaging and entertainment app.

The update, which rolled out Wednesday, allows users to adorn their photo and video Snaps with clickable links. While the app already allowed users to swap web links in its messaging feature, the shift marks a significant change in the way Snapchat regulates its tightly controlled platform.

It could lead users to share news stories and videos, potentially altering the mix of content seen in the app. Users could start adding links to e-commerce sites on snaps that promote specific products shown in their posts.

“It takes [Snapchat] down the path of direct response marketing,” said Victor Anthony, managing partner at Aegis Capital, referring to an advertising strategy in which brands directly communicate with consumers by specific calls to action.

Venice-based Snap Inc., the maker of Snapchat, currently prohibits use of the app for any commercial purpose in its terms of service. But the shift effectively opens the door for sales of products discovered on Snapchat but purchased elsewhere.

Snapchat’s chief rival, Facebook-owned Instagram, lets users and brands add links to their profiles but not to individual posts. Verified accounts, however, including celebrities, publications and brands, are allowed to add links to their Stories — slideshow-like posts viewable only for one day. Instagram and Facebook have a history of duplicating Snapchat’s defining features.

To access the new tool, called Paperclip, users click on a paperclip icon and paste a link before sending a Snap or adding a post to their public Story. Viewers then can swipe up to view the external web page.

The new update also includes a new voice filter, which allows users to edit the sound in their Snaps, and a cropping feature that lets users create custom backgrounds.

CAPTION Justin Chang reviews "A Ghost Story," directed by David Lowery and starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "A Ghost Story," directed by David Lowery and starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Justin Chang reviews "A Ghost Story," directed by David Lowery and starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "A Ghost Story," directed by David Lowery and starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang talk about the best movies from the first half of 2017, from major studio offerings such as “Get Out” and “Cars 3” to indie darlings “The Big Sick” and “Personal Shopper.” Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang talk about the best movies from the first half of 2017, from major studio offerings such as “Get Out” and “Cars 3” to indie darlings “The Big Sick” and “Personal Shopper.” CAPTION Roger Waters talks about his new Us + Them tour and his new album, "Is This the Life We Really Want?" Roger Waters talks about his new Us + Them tour and his new album, "Is This the Life We Really Want?" CAPTION Pamela Adlon of "Better Things" has a surprising choice when asked about a classic show she would love to have been on. Pamela Adlon of "Better Things" has a surprising choice when asked about a classic show she would love to have been on. CAPTION The actor was a fan of the AMC show before joining it, so he'd seen his favorite characters get killed off. His favorite part about playing Abraham? "The fan reactions," he says. The actor was a fan of the AMC show before joining it, so he'd seen his favorite characters get killed off. His favorite part about playing Abraham? "The fan reactions," he says.

ethan.varian@latimes.com

@ethanvarian