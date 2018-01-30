In healthcare, Amazon eyes yet another sector to upend

Fueling some of the confidence in Amazon's ability to shake up the healthcare industry is the company's patient shareholders, who have continued to push up the company's stock price even though it has a tendency to spend more than it makes. It suggests that investors take a long-term view on Amazon, said Lars Perner, a professor at USC's Marshall School of Business. It also means that "Amazon could be quite patient and willing to invest in these systems, [which could] make it a formidable force in the industry," Perner said.