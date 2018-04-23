Amazon is working on another big bet: Robots for the home

The promise of domestic robots that offer companionship or perform basic chores has tantalized the technology industry for decades. Nolan Bushnell, the founder of Atari, introduced the 3-foot-tall, snowman-shaped Topo Robot in 1983. Though it could be programmed with an Apple II computer to move around, it did little else and sold poorly. Subsequent attempts to produce useful robotic servants in the United States, Japan and China over the years have performed only marginally better. IRobot Corp.'s Roomba, which only does one thing — vacuum — is the standout in the field and has sold more than 20 million units since 2002.