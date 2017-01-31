Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says company will support lawsuit against Trump's immigration order

Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos said the Seattle-based company is prepared to support a lawsuit being brought by Washington state's attorney general against President Trump and the administration over Trump's executive order on immigration and refugees.

The Washington Post, which is owned by Bezos, reported that Bezos wrote in an internal email to Amazon employees Monday that company lawyers have prepared a "declaration of support" for the suit. The Post reported that the letter says company lawyers "are working other legal options as well."

Fellow Washington state-based tech companies Microsoft and Expedia are also supporting the suit.

The lawsuit filed Monday says the restrictions on immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries is damaging Washington state's economy and hurting its companies.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

