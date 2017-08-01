Apple earnings jump, and the iPhone maker predicts more good times ahead

Apple Inc.'s earnings climbed 12% to $8.7 billion in the company's latest quarter amid rising demand for iPhones, iPads and Mac computers.

Revenue for the period was $45.4 billion, up 7% from the same quarter last year.

The fiscal third-quarter results announced Tuesday exceeded analysts' projections for the period, which ended July 1.

The Cupertino, Calif., company predicted that revenue for its current quarter, which ends in September, will range from $49 billion to $52 billion. That would be better than Apple's performance a year earlier, when its popular line of iPhone 7 phones came out.

The upbeat forecast is likely to ease concerns that production problems might delay the release of Apple's next-generation iPhone, which typically comes out in late September. That model is expected to boast a higher-quality screen and several other new features.

Apple shares have increased nearly 30% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 11%. On Tuesday, before Apple announced its earnings, its stock rose 0.9% to $150.05.

