Apple announces a new iPad and (RED) iPhones

Apple Inc. announced a new, cheaper iPad and (PRODUCT)RED versions of its iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus early Tuesday. All three products will be available to order online and in stores beginning Friday, it said.

Apple’s new iPad boasts a 9.7-inch Retina display, a more powerful (A9) computer chip and a 10-hour battery life. The starting price for a 32-gigabyte model with Wi-Fi is $329, down from $399. An option with cellular service is available for $459.

The new iPad may be part of the Cupertino, Calif., tech giant’s gambit to resurrect tablet sales. At 22% market share, Apple is still the largest player in the tablet game, according to International Data Corp. However, the tablet market has been shrinking, with shipments declining 15.6% in 2016 from 2015.

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT)RED special edition, with a bright red matte finish, mark 10 years of Apple’s partnership with (RED), a branding campaign that works to raise money and awareness about HIV and AIDS.

“The introduction of this special edition iPhone in a gorgeous red finish is our biggest (PRODUCT)RED offering to date,” Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said in a news release. “We can’t wait to get it into customers’ hands.”

The (RED) campaign works as follows: Brands partner to create (RED) products and pledge a percentage of sales revenue directly to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, a public-private financing body that supports prevention, treatment and care of these diseases in more than 100 countries. The Global Fund spends 100% of revenue from (RED) products on HIV/AIDS programs.

The red iPhones are a special edition of Apple’s existing iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The regular iPhone 7 has a 4.7-inch screen; its lowest-priced option has 32 gigabytes of memory and costs $649. The lowest-priced red version has 128 gigabytes and costs $749.

Apple would not comment on what share of revenue it contributes to the Global Fund from its (RED) products, but said it has donated $130 million since its partnership with (RED) began 10 years ago.

Apple is the biggest corporate contributor to the Global Fund, although private-sector contributions, including those from (RED), corporate donations and nonprofits amount to only 5% of its revenue, said Seth Faison, head of communications for the Global Fund.

