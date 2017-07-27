Apple is ordered to pay $506 million in Wisconsin patent infringement case

A judge has ordered Apple Inc. to pay more than $506 million in a patent infringement case brought by the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation after the two sides agreed on final damages.

In 2015, a jury in found that Apple infringed on a patent held by the foundation, which supports research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The patent involves chip technology developed at the university. The technology was used in processors installed by Apple in a number of products.

Last month, U.S. District Judge William Conley upheld a $234-million damage award by the jury, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. Conley ordered the foundation and Apple to work on a final figure based on the number of units sold that contained the technology.

Apple, based in Cupertino, Calif., has appealed the jury's findings.