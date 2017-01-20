Apple sues Qualcomm for $1 billion, depicting it as a shady monopolist

Apple Inc. is suing mobile chip maker Qualcomm Inc. for $1 billion in a patent fight pitting the iPhone maker against one of its major suppliers.

The complaint filed Friday in a San Diego federal court depicts Qualcomm as a monopolist abusing its power in a key segment of the mobile chip market to extort royalties for iPhone innovations that have nothing to do with Qualcomm's technology.

Apple says it has been cooperating with government regulators who have been investigating Qualcomm's business practices, prompting Qualcomm to retaliate by withholding about $1 billion in scheduled payments.

Qualcomm didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. The San Diego company has said in the past that its 3G and 4G cellular patents are essential to what makes smartphones truly mobile, with the ability to link to the Internet from almost anywhere. The royalties it has been charging for these key technologies for more than two decades are not unreasonable, the company contends.

Cupertino, Calif.-based Apple launched its legal attack three days after the Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit alleging that Qualcomm has been imposing unfair licensing terms on manufacturers.

The FTC alleged that Qualcomm used its dominant market share in wireless chips to get excessive royalties on key, standard essential patents, which are supposed to be made available at reasonable rates under law.

The U.S. agency also accused Qualcomm of giving Apple rebates in exchange for being the exclusive supplier of cellular modems in iPhones from 2011 through 2015 — hurting competitors.

And the FTC lawsuit came a month after a South Korean regulator, the Korea Fair Trade Commission, fined Qualcomm $865 million over patent royalties. The company vowed to fight in South Korea’s courts.

Qualcomm has vigorously denied claims made by the FTC and the South Korean regulator, saying they are based on a flawed legal theory and inaccurate information about the mobile industry.

The company also faces investigations in Europe, Japan and Taiwan.

Caption As Trump takes office, LGBT leaders meet in Philadelphia Stacey Long Simmons, director of public policy for the National LGBTQ Task Force, talks about how LGBT groups are preparing for a Donald Trump presidency at the Creating Change conference in Philadelphia. Stacey Long Simmons, director of public policy for the National LGBTQ Task Force, talks about how LGBT groups are preparing for a Donald Trump presidency at the Creating Change conference in Philadelphia. Caption As Trump takes office, LGBT leaders meet in Philadelphia Stacey Long Simmons, director of public policy for the National LGBTQ Task Force, talks about how LGBT groups are preparing for a Donald Trump presidency at the Creating Change conference in Philadelphia. Stacey Long Simmons, director of public policy for the National LGBTQ Task Force, talks about how LGBT groups are preparing for a Donald Trump presidency at the Creating Change conference in Philadelphia. Caption Trump protesters demonstrate in Washington, D.C. Donald Trump protesters demonstrate in Washington, D.C. Donald Trump protesters demonstrate in Washington, D.C. Caption President Donald Trump's inaugural speech Donald Trump gave his first address as president of the United States at his inauguration Jan. 20, 2017. Donald Trump gave his first address as president of the United States at his inauguration Jan. 20, 2017. Caption The Inauguration of Donald Trump The Inauguration of Donald Trump The Inauguration of Donald Trump Caption Bikers for Trump Bikers for Trump Bikers for Trump

Staff writer Mike Freeman contributed to this report.

UPDATES:

3:45 p.m.: This article was updated with additional background information.

This article was originally published at 3:05 p.m.