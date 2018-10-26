Epic Games, maker of Fortnite, raises $1.25 billion from venture capitalists and real-world sports backers

The Epic Games investment mostly came from a mix of large venture capital firms such as Kleiner Perkins and the late Paul Allen’s Vulcan Capital. But one name stood out: AXiomatic, an e-sports investment group that has a controlling stake in the L.A.-based Team Liquid e-sports franchise, and counts analog sports titans such as Peter Guber (co-owner of the Dodgers, the Los Angeles Football Club and the Golden State Warriors), Ted Leonsis (of the Washington Wizards and Capitals), Jeff Vinik (owner of the Tampa Bay Lightning) and as of Thursday, Michael Jordan (you know this one) among its major investors.