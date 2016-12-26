U.S. companies want to play China's game. They just can't win it

Netflix has a new China strategy: Skip it.

In January 2016, the video-streaming service announced an ambitious global expansion. The goal was to beam American hits such as "House of Cards" around the world including, eventually, in China.

"Today you are witnessing the birth of a new global Internet TV network," Chief Executive Reed Hastings said at a large tech conference.

Sending racy American content into a country that censors almost everything may have seemed like a leap, but Los Gatos, Calif.-based Netflix was confident. The China plan, Hastings said, was on a "slow and steady path."

Less than a year later, having launched just about everywhere else, Netflix shelved the streaming project. It opted instead to license some content to Chinese providers for "modest" revenues, according to a quarterly letter. (Representatives of the company declined to comment.)

For some high-flying U.S. Internet businesses, the China dream is fading; for others, it looks radically different from what they had hoped. California's Internet companies once dreamed of liberating China with technology, thinking that the system of censorship known as the Great Firewall would inevitably crumble, paving the way for their advance in the world's most populous nation.

But President Xi Jinping has tightened, rather than loosened, control of the Internet and increased restrictions on foreign companies. Six years after Google retreated from China's search-engine business over censorship and hacking concerns, U.S. firms seem more willing than ever to play the Chinese Communist Party's game — they just can't win it.

Even if they can gain a foothold, which is hard enough, there is practically no way they will be able to overtake the Chinese companies that have comfortably established themselves.

Facebook's China charm offensive, which included Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg studying Mandarin, has yielded little. Google's search business and Twitter remain blocked. LinkedIn and Microsoft censor — and still, neither is a major player in China's online space. Amazon.com is sputtering along against the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. After great initial success, Apple is being overtaken by local upstarts.

Still, tech companies are pushing, and they are looking to the incoming Trump administration for help breaking in. When executives from the major U.S. technology companies met with President-elect Donald Trump on Dec. 14 at Trump Tower, they complained about a Chinese proposal that would require foreign technology companies to deposit the source code for their software with the government, according to a person who was familiar with the discussions.

Bill Bishop, a tech consultant who writes Sinocism, an influential China newsletter, said he has seen waves of confident California firms humbled by efforts to crack the China market.

"Each generation believes they can find a way, but the Chinese Communist Party has upped their game in terms of censorship, and these companies that nobody has heard about 10 years ago — now they are the biggest companies in the world," he said, referring to corporate behemoths such as Alibaba, Tencent, Xiaomi and Baidu, which are sometimes called the Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Google of China.

"U.S. companies are going to make a Chinese play, but not the way they imagined."

Downsized dreams

If you’re looking for a symbol of downsized China dreams, it would be hard to do better than Wuzhen, the luxe but isolated resort that plays host to China's "World Internet Conference" each fall.

The summit, in its third year, brings together an oddball cast that this year included Chinese Internet regulators, pro-censorship academics, the prime minister of Cambodia and emissaries from U.S. companies such as Amazon and Facebook.

One of the most high-profile speakers was Reid Hoffman, the executive chairman of LinkedIn, who praised Xi's signature infrastructure plan, a spending bonanza known as "One Belt, One Road."

U.S. companies considering a China move often talk about the "LinkedIn model" — a model that means close local ties and full cooperation with the government.

Modest successes

Acting local — or, indeed, operating at all — means playing by local rules, even when those rules run counter to the idea of free expression and free association. LinkedIn's Chinese site censors content and puts limits on forming groups. LinkedIn Chief Executive Jeff Weiner has described the company's introduction of a Chinese-language version as involving "compromises that are far from ideal and can be very painful."

LinkedIn, which Microsoft acquired this year, did not agree to an interview for this article.

Unlike when Google and Yahoo officials were hauled in to testify before Congress for censoring content a decade ago, LinkedIn's censorship has earned the company a small amount of bad press but has not been treated as a major story. LinkedIn's bigger challenge is competing in the Chinese market. Its Chinese site has more than 20 million users — fair by U.S. standards, but diminutive for a Chinese social network, analysts said.

To better connect with young workers, it launched an app called Chitu that promises to be "real and fun." The app sounds millennial-friendly — it hosts livestreams with celebrities, for instance — but faces fierce competition from home-grown challengers with a head start.

Staying relatively small, saying the right things and complying with authorities seems to be the only option.

Evernote, an organizational app, launched a China-specific version in 2012. In 2014, the app shelved a feature that Hong Kong protesters had used to share information in China. Like many other U.S. companies doing business in China, Evernote has agreed to store Chinese citizens' data on Chinese servers, where authorities can access the information. The Redwood City, Calif.-based company runs its China operation in a bright, foosball-equipped office in Beijing's tech district. The business is chugging along but remains small, employing a couple dozen people.

Both firms are cited as China success stories, which shows just how tough it is for U.S. businesses.