Cybersecurity expert who found WannaCry's 'kill switch' pleads not guilty in different attack

An attorney for a British cybersecurity researcher accused of creating malicious software to steal banking information says the researcher is “brilliant” and “a hero” who will eventually be cleared.

Marcus Hutchins pleaded not guilty on Monday in Wisconsin federal court to charges of conspiring to commit computer fraud. He was arrested Aug. 2 in the Las Vegas airport on his way home to England after a cybersecurity convention.

Until then, Hutchins had been seen as a cybercrime-fighting hero for finding a “kill switch” earlier this year that slowed the outbreak of the damaging WannaCry virus.

Hutchins' attorney Marcia Hoffman says he will vigorously defend himself and will be “fully vindicated” at trial.

An Oct. 23 trial date has been set.

Hutchins, 22, works for the Los Angeles security firm Kryptos Logic. But federal prosecutors say that, at least at one point in his career, he had malicious intent. In a July 12 indictment unsealed this month, Hutchins is described as having created, maintained and marketed the Kronos banking Trojan from July 2014 to July 2015.

The program — often distributed through document attachments in phishing emails — monitors consumers’ online browsing and leads them to fraudulent websites designed to look like legitimate banking services. Kronos then harvests usernames, passwords and other information from unsuspecting consumers. Sellers described Kronos as capable of evading antivirus software and snooping on the latest versions of Chrome, Firefox and Internet Explorer.

The allegations from a two-year FBI investigation point to one of the cybersecurity sector’s most distinctive traits: the revolving door between those trying to stop attacks and those launching them.

People often transition between hacking with malicious intent and working as well-meaning investigators. The mischievous work of the past can be an asset to companies and law enforcement agencies looking to get an edge on new waves of criminals. But it also can mar the reputation of the burgeoning industry.

Times staff writer Paresh Dave contributed to this report.