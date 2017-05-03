Facebook to hire 3,000 more people to review videos of crime and suicide

Facebook says it will hire 3,000 people to review videos and posts of crime and other questionable content following killings shown live on its site.

That's on top of the 4,500 people Facebook already has for such reviews.

The announcement comes from Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg in a Facebook post Wednesday.

“If we're going to build a safe community, we need to respond quickly,” he said.

Facebook has been criticized recently for not doing enough to prevent videos — such as those of a fatal shooting in Cleveland and the killing of a baby in Thailand, which both took place last month — from spreading on its service. In both the Cleveland and Thailand cases, police said the killers were the ones who posted the videos on Facebook.

Videos and posts that glorify violence are against Facebook's rules. But in most cases, they are reviewed and possibly removed only if users report them.

Zuckerberg said the Menlo Park, Calif., company gets millions of reports a week to review questionable content on the social networking site.

He also said Facebook would make it easier to report problems, speed up the process for reviewers to determine which posts violate the company’s standards and make it easier for them to contact law enforcement if someone needs help.

News reports and posts that condemn violence are allowed. This makes for a tricky balancing act for the company.

Times staff writer Samantha Masunaga contributed to this report.

UPDATES:

8:25 a.m.: This article was updated to include more details from Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook post and more information about violent videos posted to Facebook.

This article was originally published at 7:40 a.m.