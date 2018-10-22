Oculus' Brendan Iribe leaves Facebook, following exits of WhatsApp and Instagram leaders

In 2012, when Luckey was 19, Iribe heard about what he was working on. With his friends Nate Mitchell and Michael Antonov, he helped Luckey turn his hacked-together prototype into a business idea, running a successful Kickstarter campaign to get the device to the public. Luckey would play the role of product wunderkind, with a compelling story to tell about building the device in his garage, and Iribe would be the chief executive, thinking about how to make it all a reality.