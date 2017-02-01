Facebook must pay $500 million in damages in Oculus intellectual property case

Facebook is on the hook for $500 million in damages after losing an intellectual property lawsuit Wednesday to ZeniMax Media over its virtual reality headset, the Oculus Rift.

ZeniMax, a video game publisher, sued the social network in 2014 in U.S. District Court in Dallas shortly after Facebook bought headset maker Oculus VR for $2 billion. In the lawsuit, ZeniMax alleged that a former employee. John Carmack, who later became Oculus VR’s chief technology officer, helped build his new employer’s device using knowledge he gained at ZeniMax.

The company also alleged that before Carmack joined Oculus VR, the Oculus Rift was a “crude prototype.” Oculus founder Palmer Luckey had brought an early version of the Rift to Carmack, and Carmack along with other ZeniMax employees “literally transformed the Rift by adding physical hardware components and developing specialized software for its operation.”

“Defendants have wrongfully taken that ZeniMax intellectual property and commercially exploited it for their own gain,” the complaint said. “Defendants now stand to realize billions of dollars in value from ZeniMax’s intellectual property.”

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg took the witness stand in January to defend his company against ZeniMax’s allegations. “It is pretty common when you announce a big deal or do something that all kinds of people just kind of come out of the woodwork and claim that they just own some portion of the deal,” Zuckerberg said. “Like most people in the court, I’ve never even heard of ZeniMax before.”

The jury ultimately decided in ZeniMax’s favor, finding Oculus guilty of violating a nondisclosure agreement and copyright infringement.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment. While the lawsuit is a setback for the social media giant, the $500-million payout is unlikely to put a dent in the company’s finances.

Facebook on Wednesday reported that in the fourth quarter it brought in $8.8 billion in revenue, of which $3.5 billion was profit — more than double the same period a year earlier. News of Facebook’s courtroom loss did not seem to affect the company’s stock price, which continued to trade in record territory. The stock rose 2.38% during after-hours trading to $136.44 on the strength of the earnings report.

