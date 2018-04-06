Facebook's new policy: Advertisers pushing political issues must verify their identities

The announcement caps a week of high drama for Facebook, which has dispatched senior executives to reassure users, advertisers and lawmakers that it's stepping up efforts to protect privacy and owning up to instances where it failed to safeguard people's data. The company said it's shutting down a feature that left at risk the personal information of most of its 2 billion users, and it conceded that as many as 87 million users could have been affected by Cambridge Analytica's mishandling of data. Facebook shares, having taken a beating amid the nonstop revelations, have recovered somewhat since Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg embarked on the public-relations offensive. They are now down about 11% so far this year.