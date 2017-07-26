Foxconn will build factory in Wisconsin, White House invitation says

Electronics giant Foxconn will build a liquid-crystal display panel plant in Wisconsin, according to an invitation to President Trump's afternoon news conference with Wisconsin officials.

The Associated Press obtained the invitation from a person with knowledge of the Wednesday afternoon event at the White House. The person doesn't have authorization to publicly release the information.

White House spokesman Josh Raffel confirmed that the Trump announcement would be about Foxconn, but he wouldn't release details ahead of the event.

Other states vying for the plant are Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Taiwanese company is best known as the assembler of the iPhone.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker tweeted earlier Wednesday that there would be a “major jobs announcement for Wisconsin” at the White House with the president.

The developments come the day after Trump said Apple Inc. has committed to build three “big” manufacturing plants in the U.S., although Apple did not announce that, nor did the company respond to a request for comment.

Such a move by Apple would represent a major change in strategy for the world’s most valuable company and boost the White House’s long-held promise to return overseas factory jobs to America.

Trump told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook told him the new factories were already in the works.

Apple has said little about its plans to boost manufacturing in the U.S.

Times staff writer David Pierson contributed to this report.

