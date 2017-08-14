GoDaddy boots white nationalist site Daily Stormer after protest violence in Charlottesville

A prominent white nationalist website that promoted a Virginia rally that ended in deadly violence Saturday is losing its Internet domain host.

GoDaddy tweeted late Sunday night that it has given the Daily Stormer 24 hours to move its domain to another provider because the site has violated the Scottsdale, Ariz.-based company's terms of service.

The site's labeling of a woman killed in an attack at the event in Charlottesville as “fat” and “childless” prompted the move, according to GoDaddy spokesman Dan Race. Heather Heyer was killed Saturday when police say a man plowed his car into a group of demonstrators protesting the white nationalist rally.

“Given their latest article comes on the immediate heels of a violent act, we believe this type of article could incite additional violence, which violates our terms of service,” Race said in an emailed statement.

Shortly after GoDaddy tweeted its decision, the site posted an article claiming it had been hacked and would be shut down.