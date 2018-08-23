Google deletes Iran-linked accounts on YouTube, Google Plus and Blogger

The new removals targeted 39 channels on YouTube, which had more than 13,000 views in the United States, as well as 13 accounts on the social networking site Google Plus and six accounts on Blogger, its blogging platform, the company said. Kent Walker, Google's senior vice president of global affairs, said in a blog post that each of the accounts had ties to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, or IRIB, which is tied to Iran's ayatollah, and that they "disguised their connection to this effort."