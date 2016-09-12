HP buying Samsung Electronics' printer business for $1.05 billion

HP Inc. is buying Samsung Electronics Co.’s printer business in a deal worth $1.05 billion.

HP said Monday that it is the largest print acquisition in the company's history and will help it go from traditional copiers to multifunction printers. HP also said the deal will strengthen its position in laser printing, which it established with Canon.

Samsung's printer business includes more than 6,500 printing patents.

The deal is expected to close within a year.

HP's stock was down in premarket trading but up slightly after the market opened on Wall Street.

Last year, Chief Executive Meg Whitman split HP's operations focused on selling business technology products from its personal computer and printer operations. At its height, the combined HP generated more than $100 billion in annual revenue.

Last week, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co. announced that it would spin off a big chunk of its business software lineup in an $8.8-billion deal with Micro Focus International PLC.

Caption 90 seconds: 4 stories you can't miss Hillary Clinton's health scare, Dr. Sears and vaccinations, Tesla's new autopilot, and the Los Angeles Rams start the season. Hillary Clinton's health scare, Dr. Sears and vaccinations, Tesla's new autopilot, and the Los Angeles Rams start the season. Caption Weekend Roundup: 7 stories you can't miss The White house might close immigration centers, Gretchen Carlson settles with Fox News, ITT Tech is closing, fans mourn Juan Gabriel's passing, the Coastal Commission is rejected, the iPhone 7 is announced, and California's climate bill is signed into law. The White house might close immigration centers, Gretchen Carlson settles with Fox News, ITT Tech is closing, fans mourn Juan Gabriel's passing, the Coastal Commission is rejected, the iPhone 7 is announced, and California's climate bill is signed into law.

ALSO

How to avoid hiring a Madoff-like financial advisor

Closing of for-profit schools leaves thousands of students in limbo

Tesla's Autopilot shift to radar might have saved the life of driver in Model S crash, Elon Musk says