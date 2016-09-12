HP buying Samsung Electronics' printer business for $1.05 billion

HP Inc. is buying Samsung Electronics Co.’s printer business in a deal worth $1.05 billion.
HP said Monday that it is the largest print acquisition in the company's history and will help it go from traditional copiers to multifunction printers. HP also said the deal will strengthen its position in laser printing, which it established with Canon.
Samsung's printer business includes more than 6,500 printing patents.
The deal is expected to close within a year.
HP's stock was down in premarket trading but up slightly after the market opened on Wall Street.
Last year, Chief Executive Meg Whitman split HP's operations focused on selling business technology products from its personal computer and printer operations. At its height, the combined HP generated more than $100 billion in annual revenue.
Last week, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co. announced that it would spin off a big chunk of its business software lineup in an $8.8-billion deal with Micro Focus International PLC.
