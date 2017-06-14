Huffington Post lays off 39 reporters and editors after Yahoo-Verizon deal closes

Thirty-nine reporters and editors at HuffPost were laid off Wednesday in connection with Verizon Communications Inc.’s acquisition of Yahoo Inc., according to the union representing the website’s editorial staffers.

The union members who were laid off “will receive a collectively-bargained severance package that includes two months’ salary plus a week of pay for each year of service and continued health benefits for that entire period,” Writer’s Guild of America, East, said in a statement.

Verizon’s acquisition of Yahoo’s core Internet business was finalized Tuesday. Yahoo and Verizon’s AOL unit merged to create Oath, which includes HuffPost, Yahoo Sports, AOL.com, Makers, Tumblr, Build Studios, Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Mail.

Oath did not immediately comment on the layoffs.

alexa.d’angelo@latimes.com

@andangelo15