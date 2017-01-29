Colleges take on the hyperloop with car batteries, magnets, carbon fiber and plenty of spirit

UC Berkeley junior Ray Chen took a look around at dozens of other student projects. He scratched his head and let out a dejected revelation.

“We seem to have underplayed a bit here,” Chen said.

UC Berkeley was among 30 universities and one high school that spent more than a year designing and developing railcars for a hyperloop, the high-speed transportation system billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk coined in 2013. The idea is to autonomously accelerate levitating pods through low-pressure tunnels and tubes, reducing friction and boosting speed.

Over the weekend, students had their first chance to zip their creations through a nearly mile-long test tube Musk had erected on a shut-down traffic lane outside SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne.

The UC Berkeley team ended up having few electronics compared to the other schools. For example, its levitation systems uses the natural opposition of two magnets rather than electrification to keep the pod suspended.

Most teams worked through winter break to put together their pods, which largely featured aluminum chassis, an array of batteries, electronics and motors and a carbon fiber shell. They arrived in Los Angeles early last week, working around the clock on the finishing touches. In a parking lot at SpaceX, they hurdled through what many called a daunting 101-item checklist. They also went through judging from SpaceX employees.

The competition is just one among a series of events expected as Musk seeks to support his idea. But neither he nor SpaceX has publicly backed the private companies trying to bring the hyperloop concept to life.

SpaceX’s gigantic office complex offered a good backdrop for the hyperloop testing. Cars whirring by the test tube, helicopters and planes taking off from Hawthorne Airport and an old-school rail line beside the tube all marked the forms of transportation the hyper loop aims to best.

Some put hammers and chisels to work at the last moments. Others WD-40 and power saws or wires and computers. Each team held somewhere between 15 and 45 members.

Delft University of Technology from the Netherlands got its pod here by plane, but their self-made batteries weren’t allowed in air cargo so they went with a back-up option — electrical bicycle batteries.

Northeastern University and a handful of schools it partnered shipped their pod by truck Wednesday and had it arrive three days later. Their project received $150,000 in funding, including free parts, said Ben Lippolis, a senior and the team’s business lead.

University of Washington had one of the cheapest projects, coming in at $35,000, a student said. The team handmade parts, except for items such as batteries taken from the Honda Fit car.

Lehigh University had the biggest design, coming in at a whooping 3,300 pounds, an estimated three times more than anyone else, according to sophomore Emma Isaacs. The pod sported batteries from Tesla and other cars and an air compressor that’s allowed it to levitate for 45 minutes.

Isaacs described Lehigh’s as the closest thing among the entrants to a commercially-viable design. Despite that, her teams plans to take a new approach in the coming months. The hope is that they’ll get another crack at the SpaceX tube later this year and perform stronger.

Like many other teams, Lehigh showed no signs of slowing down their hyperloop efforts.

SteelHouse looks to bounce back after lawsuit distraction

Counterfeiting clicks. Defrauding customers. Deceiving rivals.

The accusations against Culver City start-up SteelHouse “were vicious,” said its founder and Chief Executive Mark Douglas.

But an investor in the online ad software company attempted to set Douglas straight about the allegations made by French rival Criteo in a lawsuit last summer.

“‘If we’re getting attacked, we must be doing something right,’” Douglas recalled the investor telling him. The way he saw it, Criteo had to have been scared about losing business to SteelHouse and wanted a way to slow them down.

Morale slumped at SteelHouse as the companies argued back and forth in court for several months. The allegations seemed to add further evidence to growing questions about the integrity of the online advertising ecosystem. An estimated billions of dollars are lost each year to ads that never end up in the front of people’s eyes, and here again another company had been caught in numbers controversy.

SteelHouse’s software enables about 500 customers to analyze website visitors, decide what kinds of people to advertise to, design the ad and set pricing conditions and goals. SteelHouse handles the rest, including buying the ad. It charges a $1 fee for every one thousand ads shown.

Many clients stopped working with SteelHouse, swinging the company to a slight loss last year. It declined to disclose other financial details.

“No customer wanted to be a part of this, and both companies lost some customers and that’s unfortunate,” Douglas said.

Criteo declined to comment.

The lawsuit came to a surprising conclusion in the fall though. The two companies reached an undisclosed settlement, releasing a statement saying that the battled led to greater appreciation of each other’s businesses.

“I think I can say very emphatically, we were very pleased with the outcome,” said Peter Lee, an investor at SteelHouse shareholder Baroda Ventures. “How quickly it was resolved and that outcome given that they came after us, it was a thrill.”

Issues addressed in the lawsuit were ameliorated but SteelHouse didn’t overhaul its policies or procedures as a result, Douglas said.

“I don’t believe in swinging the pendulum out of fear,” he said.

Doiglas also insists the lawsuit had no effect on the results customers received.

Though some former customers mentioned in the lawsuit have continued to stay away, employees have largely stuck around. Some were able to cash out their shares last year. They also benefit from a three-day weekend once a month and long list of perks, including a dog run and creekside view at one of the company’s two Culver City offices.

SteelHouse employs about 250 people, wit plans to hire 100 people this year.

The kind of online ads SteelHouse helps spread across the Web remain a target of criticism from consumers and privacy advocates. But Douglas says the world loves free content, giving him optimism that SteelHouse’s role won’t be diminished anytime soon. He says website owners just need acknowledge some of the ads they display are counterproductive and sacrifice the short-term gains they bring.