Cybersecurity expert hailed for stopping WannaCry attack is indicted for unleashing another virus

A widely celebrated cybersecurity researcher was indicted on charges of developing software that has stolen banking credentials from an untold number of people, prosecutors said Thursday.

Marcus Hutchins, 22, who works for the Los Angeles security firm Kryptos Logic, received praise in May for his role in slowing the spread of a ransomware attack called WannaCry that was locking files on computers around the world.

But federal prosecutors say that Hutchins, at least during one point in his career, had malicious intent. In a July 12 indictment unsealed this week, Hutchins is described as having created, maintained and helped market the Kronos banking Trojan between July 2014 and July 2015.

The program — often distributed through phishing emails — monitored consumer’s online browsing and led them to fraudulent websites designed to look like legitimate banking services. Kronos then would harvest usernames, passwords and other information from unsuspecting consumers.

Hutchins faces six counts related to the malware distribution.

He was in Las Vegas at Defcon, one of the computer security industry’s biggest conferences, when the FBI quietly arrested him Wednesday. Friends began worrying about his whereabouts Thursday. The Justice Department released details of the case later in the day.

The indictment — handed down by a grand jury in the Eastern District of Wisconsin — redacts the name of another defendant, who is accused of helping market, sell and update the Kronos malware.

Kryptos Logic acknowledged a request to comment, but didn’t provide a statement.

