McDonald's says it's investigating derogatory tweet aimed at Trump

McDonald's said Thursday it has been notified by Twitter that its account was “compromised” after it appeared to send a message calling Donald Trump “a disgusting excuse of a President.”

The tweet to Trump from the official account for McDonald's Corp., a message that has since been deleted but was captured in a screenshot, said it would love to have President Obama back. “Also you have tiny hands,” the tweet told Trump.

The tweet was also temporarily pinned to the top of the McDonald's account so that it would be the top message people see if they visited the company's Twitter profile.

A McDonald's representative said the company deleted the tweet, has secured the account and is investigating the matter.