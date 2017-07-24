Microsoft Paint is marked for death

Microsoft Paint, the beloved Windows graphic editing program, has been marked for death.

Thirty-two years after including a Paint program in its inaugural Windows 1.0, Microsoft Corp. put Paint on its list of “features that are removed or deprecated” in the new Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, set to launch this autumn.

Paint will be included in that update, but the program is marked as “deprecated,” which means the program is “not in active development and might be removed in future releases.”

It’s unclear when the classic program will officially get the ax.

In the last year, Microsoft rolled out a separate program called Paint 3D.

The list of features being phased out also includes Outlook Express and the Reader program, both of which are marked as “removed.” Outlook Express has been out the door for a while; Microsoft says it’s just “removing this non-functional legacy code.” Meanwhile, Microsoft says the Reader program’s functions will be integrated into Microsoft Edge.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

@jflem94