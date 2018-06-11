This week could reshape the internet: Net neutrality rules expire, and AT&T-Time Warner decision is due

But Pai, who has visited 26 states and two territories, said he heard a different message from consumers as the government's net neutrality rules expire. His trips to places such Dahlonega, a Georgia city of roughly 6,500, illustrated that Americans feel they are “on the wrong side of the digital divide” and lack broadband options, he said in an interview in his eighth-floor office at the commission. “They are not concerned that internet service providers are going to block access to lawful content.”