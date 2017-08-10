Longtime Uber exec Ryan Graves to leave company but remain on board

Ryan Graves, Uber’s global senior vice president of operations, will leave the company in mid-September but remain on its board of directors, according to a company-wide email sent Thursday.

Graves, a longtime Uber employee who at one point served as its chief executive and general manager, will not be going to another company, according to sources familiar with the matter. He will instead focus on helping the board in its search for a new chief executive after the departure of cofounder and longtime CEO Travis Kalanick.

This developing story will be updated.

