Snap shares plummet after Los Angeles tech company misses expectations

Snapchat picked up fewer users and less revenue in the second quarter than analysts had expected, sending shares of owner Snap Inc. plummeting Thursday afternoon.

The Los Angeles tech company has suffered through a treacherous run on Wall Street since a blockbuster initial public offering five months ago. Hype about Snap’s potential to take on Facebook and Google as a major player in online advertising sales fueled one of the largest IPOs in tech history, and the largest ever for Southern California.

But Snap hasn’t delivered promising results in its first two earnings reports. It has frustrated financial analysts and investors by adding new features for advertisers too slowly and missing on estimates for daily usage.

Shares fell 21% after the first earnings report and around 13% on Thursday, when the latest results emerged after the close of markets.

Growth in usage of Snapchat, the social media app that turned self-destructing photo messages into a popular form of expression, has fallen in four straight quarters. Snap also has endured four straight quarters of slowing growth in average revenue per user. Though a slowdown from booming growth a couple of years ago had been expected, the drop-off has been more than hoped.

Laura Martin, managing director of equity research at Needham & Co., said she was surprised that Snap added only 7 million users during the second quarter. Facebook and Snap use different measurements to count daily users, but analysts have held the two in similar regard.

“How can Facebook be adding 50 million this quarter despite reaching 1.3 billion daily active users, and Snap [at 173 million daily active users] can’t add 8 to 10 million,” she said in an email. “That is why the shares are down — and they should be!”

Snap reported $182 million in sales, up 153% from $71.8 million in last year’s second quarter. Snap’s loss widened to $443 million, compared to $115.9 million in the same period last year.

Of the daily users Snap did gain during the April through June period, 4 million came from North America, 2 million from Europe and the rest from elsewhere in the world. Snapchat had 148 million users this time last year.

Snap shares had fallen more than 40% since issuing its first earnings report.

Investors have expressed skepticism about whether Snap’s recent features launches, including a map showing locations of users and popular places, and its efforts to woo advertisers are doing enough to grow the company’s ad sales business. Some potential stock buyers have expressed concern that Snap is losing users and advertisers to Instagram, the Facebook-owned image-sharing app that has acknowledged copying features from Snapchat.

In the last month, 10 financial analysts have lowered their long-term target for Snap’s share price, while just one analyst has increased it, according to FactSet data.

Snap appeared to validate those concerns Thursday, showing choppy growth.

Financial analysts following the company had estimated Snap would see a modest increase in sales and similar usage growth when compared with the first quarter. Snap doesn’t provide guidance about its expected performance.

Shares fell 13% to below $12 in after-hours trading after closing at $13.77, up 21 cents on the day. They debuted on the stock market at $17.

Also weighing on Snap shares is the end of a six-month period in which employee-shareholders couldn’t sell their stock. Though big sell-offs aren’t expected, the threat of at least some increase in share supply has held prices down.

