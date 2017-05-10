Snap earnings: Snapchat maker to offer update on results for first time since historic IPO

Los Angeles tech company Snap Inc. is scheduled to release its first-quarter earnings report at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The announcement will show how much ad revenue the company behind the Snapchat app generated from January through March and how much money it spent on employees, technology and research.

It’s the first major financial event for the 6-year-old firm since listing on the New York Stock Exchange in March. The initial public offering raised about $3.9 billion for the company, making it the largest stock-market debut in Southern California history.

The financial results will be closely watched by investors because Snap was the first to go public among several similarly aged, unprofitable tech start-ups valued at more than $10 billion. It’s also a hotly debated stock because of Snap’s refusal to grant new shareholders a vote in key decisions and its warnings about uneven user growth.

With more than 2,000 employees, hundreds of business partners and big-name rivals in Google and Facebook, how Snap performs can have wide ramifications in the media and technology industries.

Here’s what to look out for.

Expectations vs. reality Young, fast-growing companies such as Snap often can’t predict how their business will change quarter to quarter. As a result, they don’t provide data to set investor expectations about their likely performance. Financial analysts generate estimates to help investors gauge what’s coming. But if the estimates are off, many investors could be in for disappointment.

Measurement Analysts' estimate Actual Revenue $158 million Cost of sales $155 million Loss $2.03 billion Loss per share $1.92 Average revenue per user $0.82 to $0.89 Daily users 165 million to 169 million Net increase in daily users 7 million to 11 million

Source: FactSet, RBC Capital Markets, William Blair

Snap shares in after-hours trading

Snap shares were initially priced at $17 in March before beginning trading at $24. They've gone as high as $29.44 and as slow as $18.90 since then, closing Tuesday at $23.32.

An increase in price after Snap’s announcement Wednesday would suggest that many investors were satisfied with the company’s progress during the first quarter toward generating a profit.

Evan Spiegel takes center stage

Snap’s secretive co-founder and Chief Executive Evan Spiegel has gone almost two years since a major public address. He’s expected to get his next shot at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday when the company hosts a conference call with financial analysts at stock brokerages.

He’s expected to face questions about how Snapchat can hold onto users as Facebook’s family of apps keeps copying its most popular features. During the first quarter alone, Facebook’s Messenger and WhatsApp each launched a self-destructing video blog feature rivaling Snapchat’s, Instagram gave users the option to share more images at once and Facebook itself copied a series of photo-editing tools. During the same period, Snapchat released a novel video-search offering.

Facebook and outside research firms say some of the new, individual features have more users than all of Snapchat. For advertisers seeking a maximum audience, such data could make them less likely to spend money on Snapchat. Snap hasn’t shared any usage data about its new search feature.

Other questions on the minds of investors:

— Has Snap rectified glitches and crashes that made its Android app difficult to use?

— How is Snap monitoring the number of ads shown to users to ensure they aren’t frustrated or turned away from the app entirely?

— How fast will Snap introduce software that makes it easier for advertisers to buy commercial time on Snapchat and provide more data to justify their buying decisions?

