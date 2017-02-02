Snapchat maker Snap files for what's expected to be Los Angeles' biggest-ever IPO

Snapchat app maker Snap Inc. filed papers Thursday to move forward with what’s expected to be the biggest initial public offering ever for a Los Angeles company and one of the highest valued in U.S. history.

Conceived six years ago by Stanford University fraternity brothers to help peers send photos that would vanish after they were viewed, Snapchat roared through high schools and colleges starting in Orange County. When the app hit 40,000 users in months, its co-founders knew they held a treasure.

Snapchat has become a force in technology, advertising and entertainment. The company — which rebuffed a multibillion-dollar acquisition offer from Facebook — has popularized vertically oriented videos, pioneered interactive smartphone ads and become a hot way for media to reach teenagers.

Now, Snap shares could begin publicly trading on a Wall Street stock exchange within weeks, giving investors a chance to bet Snap is just getting started.

An IPO represents a major financial and symbolic milestone for a young company, giving it a large amount of cash to expand, a bolstered reputation in the business community and greater responsibility to disclose business results. Employees also may begin cashing out stock grants earned as part of their compensation. Snap’s IPO could turn hundreds of its workers into millionaires this year, potentially boosting the Westside’s market for big-ticket items such as homes and cars.

The company’s more than 1,800 employees work on several products and services, including Snapchat, among the most-downloaded social media apps not owned by Facebook. Tech watchers initially denounced the disappearing photo messaging app as a sexting tool that couldn’t possibly mature into a business as it caught on among high schoolers. Since then, a raft of new features has evolved Snapchat into a coveted space for distributing ads and videos to millennials and Generation Z behind them.

In the Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Snap publicized its finances for the first time. The company said it has $150 million in cash in the bank and $837 million in bonds and other marketable securities. It generated $404.5 million in revenue in 2016, mostly from selling ads that appear in Snapchat. But $924 million in spending on hosting costs, revenue-sharing agreements with content partners, research and development and other costs left Snap with a $514.6-million loss. In 2015, when its advertising efforts were just getting started, the company had $58.7 million in sales and a $372.9-million loss.

Thursday’s filing is meant to give potential investors an overview of the business. Snap said it has 158 million daily active users. Advertising will be the dominant source of revenue for the indefinite future. But for all the early success, the company faces risks and competition to live up to the hype, it said in the filing.

For starters, the company says that it will not be able to keep up its feverish user growth rate and that, once growth slows, its financial performance “will increasingly depend on our ability to elevate user engagement or increase our monetization of users.”

The company reported that, although its number of daily active users grew about 7% between the second and third quarters of last year, user growth was essentially flat in the latter part of the third quarter.

Snap acknowledges that it will have difficulty growing its user base in countries that lack quality cellular data networks, high rates of smartphone use or both. It also cautions investors that its core user base of 18-to-34-year-olds is perhaps less loyal than consumers in other age groups and therefore more likely to switch to competing products.

The company also notes that Snapchat use declines as users get older. During the fourth quarter of last year, Snapchat users younger than 25 spent an average of more than 30 minutes on the app every day and opened it more than 20 times a day. Users 25 and older, meanwhile, used the app about 12 times a day and for only about 20 minutes.

The filing indicates that Snap intends to sell stock valued at $3 billion, although that number could change. The filing does not indicate how many shares Snap will sell or how much equity its executives and early investors will retain after the IPO. The filing does confirm, however, that executives and early investors will hold all of the voting power in the company. New investors would be granted nonvoting stock.

Under the quickest timeline, company executives would begin courting investment pledges from big money management firms in about three weeks before listing its shares in early March.

The company could also pull the plug and choose to remain private if it struggles to draw investor interest or the stock market grows turbulent.

Snap didn’t specify how much it hopes to raise from selling shares to banks, mutual funds and other big-name investors in an IPO. It’s also unclear how much each share would cost. People familiar with the matter have said Snap could generate up to $4 billion through the stock sale, with shares priced to value the company at upwards of $25 billion.

Only a few U.S. companies, including Facebook, AT&T, Kraft Foods, UPS, Visa and Google, commanded higher valuations during their debuts.

Facebook, which owns apps such as Messenger and Instagram and is moving into hardware through virtual reality headsets, is seen as Snap’s closest peer and biggest rival. The Menlo Park, Calif., firm pulled in $18 billion in cash at a $104-billion valuation in a 2012 IPO. But Facebook was 8 years old and generating nearly $4 billion in revenue and $1 billion in profit at that time.

Financial analysts say the concern among investors is that Twitter may end up a better comparison for Snap. Twitter, which went public at sales and losses levels similar to where Snap is today, has struggled to navigate in Facebook’s wake. Three years after their stock market debut, Twitter shares trade well under their initial price.

“Some people burned by Twitter will be more cautious as they evaluate Snapchat,” Needham & Co. analyst Laura Martin said. “Because these companies are so immature, the management team is the best indicator of whether they will survive in the end.”

But early backers of Snap see the company having an edge over Twitter, which experienced significant executive turnover before and since its IPO. Snap also should benefit from being the first video-centric app company to go public, though it’s probably also the first company to have its fortune largely staked to just a mobile app.