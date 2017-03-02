Snapchat firm makes history in stock market debut

Snap Inc., makers of the popular photo and video-messaging app Snapchat, held the biggest initial public offering for a Los Angeles company on Wednesday, a milestone that places the firm among the heavyweights of the technology world.

Chief Executive Evan Spiegel and Chief Technology Officer Bobby Murphy rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, where trading-floor screens shone with Snaps’ faceless ghost logo to mark the occasion.

After pricing shares at $17 apiece to raise $3.4 billion, the Venice company saw its stock leap 41% to $24 when it began trading under the ticker symbol SNAP around 8:15 a.m. That price values the firm at over $33 billion. Demand for shares has been 10 times the supply despite questions about Snap’s growth prospects.

Outside Snap’s main offices in Venice early Thursday morning, a steady trickle of about two dozen employees quickly and discreetly entered a building at 21-27-35 Market St., occasionally assisted by a security team watching from across the street.

They arrived on foot, by bicycle and by Uber, some wearing T-shirts with the Snap ghost logo. One carried balloons, another a bottle of wine or champagne.

At precisely 6:30 a.m., when Spiegel and Murphy rang the opening bell in New York, cheers and applause erupted from inside the building.

The enthusiasm for Snap has been heightened by a dearth of major stock debuts in recent years. Wednesday’s IPO caps a momentous rise for the five-year-old company founded in Stanford that was dismissed early on as tool for sending explicit images. It since has grown into a trend-setting chatting and entertainment service, famous for its disappearing messages and whimsical photo- and video-editing tools, used to add things like bunny ears or face-swaps to existing images.

Snap’s IPO is the most lucrative in the U.S. since online shopping company Alibaba raised $22 billion in 2014 and the biggest for a tech company since Facebook’s $16-billion haul in 2012. Facebook and Visa are the only California companies that brought in more cash than Snap through an IPO, according to FactSet data.

The stock debut makes Spiegel, 26, the youngest chief executive of a major publicly traded company in the U.S. Among firms in the S&P 500, a grouping of large public companies representative of the U.S. economy, the only CEOs under age 40 are Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, 32, and Kimco Realty’s Conor Flynn, 35, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Snap’s IPO, one of the most anticipated in years, is a major financial and symbolic moment for the company. The infusion of cash will allow Snap to expand, solidify its reputation and pay its investors. It also means greater responsibility now that Snap must disclose financial results.

Employees also can begin cashing out stock grants earned as part of their compensation in about five months, minting hundreds of new millionaires in the process.

For all the against-the-grain thinking Snap and its CEO are known for, the company stuck to many traditions in the run-up to Thursday’s pinnacle. Regulatory documents laying out its business plans to investors conformed to the usual script. Spiegel traversed the U.S. and Western Europe to meet with investors ahead of the IPO and wore business casual, not his trademark V-necks T-shirts. And Spiegel and Murphy came to the stock exchange to ring the opening bell rather than going the route of some recent tech companies that had users do the honors or ring in virtually.

But not everything has gone smoothly. Snap became the first company to sell IPO shares that lack voting power. The move frustrated investors and has drawn scrutiny from regulatory advisors. Funds including the California teachers’ pension fund say they deserve a say in company matters such as mergers and board member selection, even if just a token vote.

Some beleaguered investors also say Snap is going public too soon. It’s coming off a period of slowing user growth and holds only a short track record of generating revenue.

“The real question is what happens post IPO,” said Alex Castelli, partner and technology industry practice leader at CohnReznick. “What’s going to happen over the next couple of months and how is the company going to perform over time, not just in the market, but when they start reporting publicly and we start looking at their results on a quarterly basis?”

