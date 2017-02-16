Snapchat company sets IPO valuation target at $19 billion

Snap Inc. set a starting price range of $14 to $16 per share for its initial public offering, which could value the Los Angeles technology company at $19 billion.

The IPO of the Snapchat mobile app developer is expected to be the largest-ever for a Los Angeles firm and the biggest since Alibaba and Facebook.

The share prices, which were disclosed in a securities filing early Thursday, are non-binding. But they set the stage for Snap officials led by Chief Executive Evan Spiegel and investment bankers at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs to hold discussions with potential investors around the world about their interest in betting on the nearly 6-year-old company. Scheduled gatherings include an event in New York City next Tuesday.

The company started as a self-destructing photo messaging app, but has added features for texting, video sharing, money transfers and news to become the leading entertainment hub for 158 million daily users — most of them young adults.

Snap hopes to raise about $2.3 billion in cash from selling shares, which it would spend on hiring, technology, acquisitions, marketing and other efforts in the coming years. Existing shareholders, a group that includes Spiegel and co-founder Bobby Murphy, plan to sell holdings worth another $880 million. Other selling owners including Chairman Michael Lynton and venture capital firms Benchmark, Lightspeed Venture Partners, General Catalyst and SV Angel.

And the company and shareholders could offer up another $480 million if the initial batch sells out, for a total offering of up to $3.7 billion.

But the size of the windfall depends on the final price per share. That’s unlikely to be determined any earlier than March 1.

Social media giant Facebook Inc., which many investors and analysts view as Snap’s main competition, first proposed a pricing range of $28 to $35 for its shares before its IPO in 2012. The company ultimately locked in a price of $38 and a valuation of $104 billion.

Though Snap’s IPO has generated great interest after a dearth of new listings last year, the company is playing it conservatively. At the mid-point of its pricing range, Snap shares would cost close to what investors paid a year ago in the company’s most recent private fundraising. That means those investors may not realize a significant profit immediately.

Snap issued those shares for nearly $31, but in October it gave each of its shareholders an extra share for every one they owned, cutting the value of all in half.

The valuation may end up much higher when a final price is set the day before it begins trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SNAP. But Snap faces a cautious investment community that — after the struggles of Twitter — may be wary to bet on unprofitable start-ups such as Snap, which has only a short history of generating revenue. Snap had sales of $405 million last year, mostly from ads shown on Snapchat. But the company lost $515 million as it boosted spending on all facets of its business.

In addition, slowing user growth on the Snapchat messaging app has raised concerns. And the company’s decision to offer no voting power with shares being offered in the IPO has drawn criticism from both existing and prospective shareholders.

paresh.dave@latimes.com / PGP

Twitter: @peard33