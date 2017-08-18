Uber's Travis Kalanick calls investor's lawsuit against him a smear campaign

Uber’s co-founder and former chief executive, Travis Kalanick, struck back at venture capital firm Benchmark this week when he sought to dismiss a fraud lawsuit Benchmark had filed against him, describing it as a “smear campaign.”

Kalanick’s motion to dismiss, filed Thursday, comes a week after Benchmark sued him, alleging that he misled the ride-hailing company into approving three new seats in 2016 on Uber’s board of directors and granting appointment powers to Kalanick.

In his filing, Kalanick categorically disputes each of Benchmark’s claims and paints the early Uber investor as a callous organization that schemed against him while he was mourning the death of his mother, who was killed in a boating accident weeks before he was pressured to resign as CEO.

Kalanick challenged the following claims in his motion to dismiss:

Keeping secrets

Benchmark’s lawsuit alleges that Kalanick kept certain damaging events secret from the firm, such as the mishandling of an Uber passenger’s medical files, the company’s problems with sexual harassment and forthcoming litigation from Waymo over accusations of the theft of trade secrets. Benchmark said that had it known about those things, it would not have approved of three new board seats and given Kalanick free rein over those seats.

Kalanick said Benchmark knew of those issues. He also said that when Benchmark handed him a letter pressuring him resign on June 20, the letter made no mention of Benchmark being “fraudulently induced” into creating the three board seats and had expressed that it was “deeply grateful for your vision and tireless efforts over the last eight years.”

In the filing, Kalanick also claimed that Benchmark “expressly acknowledged” that he still had three board seats under his control.

Playing a long game

Benchmark’s lawsuit claims that Kalanick had played a long game in securing the three board seats so that he could assign himself a seat when he was inevitably ousted from the seat reserved for Uber’s CEO once the aforementioned events came to light.

Kalanick contradicted this, saying that Benchmark knew about those events when it asked him to resign, yet still explicitly agreed he should “retain one [seat] for yourself.”

Impeding the CEO search

Benchmark also alleges that Kalanick’s ongoing involvement with Uber’s board is creating uncertainty and impeding the board of director’s ability to find a new CEO.

Kalanick hit back, saying that the board has eight directors, of which he is only one. (Three of the company’s 11 board seats remain empty: two over which Kalanick has appointment power, and one reserved for the CEO.)

Kalanick’s filing frames Benchmark’s lawsuit as a personal squabble between one of Uber’s earliest investors and its co-founder — and as one that does not benefit Uber.

“Benchmark initiated this action as part of its public and personal attack on Travis Kalanick,” Thursday’s filing says. It goes on to describe the timing of Benchmark’s actions as “shameful,” claiming that only 11 days after Kalanick buried his mother, Benchmark pressured Kalanick to resign and threatened a public campaign against him if he refused.

In response, a Benchmark spokesperson directed The Times to a statement that it previously had issued, invoking a series of recommendations that resulted from an investigation conducted by former U.S. Atty. Gen. Eric Holder about how Uber could address some of its cultural and management problems.

“Resorting to litigation was an extremely difficult step for Benchmark,” the statement said. “But the Holder report cannot be ignored. Failing to act now would mean endorsing behavior that is utterly unacceptable in any company, let alone a company of Uber’s size and importance.”

Uber declined to comment.

The motion to dismiss is the latest in a saga of Uber stakeholders jostling for control of the ride-hailing company, which has a valuation of around $70 billion.

After Kalanick’s June resignation, there were rumors that he was angling for a return to the company in a leadership role, with some investors expressing enthusiasm at the prospect. Benchmark sought to quell those rumors by filing a lawsuit with the intent of voiding the three board seats it helped approve, in effect removing Kalanick from the board.

In response to Benchmark’s actions, Uber investor Shervin Pishevar wrote a letter to Benchmark this week saying the litigation was doing more harm than good.

“Benchmark is holding the company hostage and not allowing it to move forward in its critical executive search,” Pishevar, who is not a member of Uber’s board of directors, said in the letter obtained by Recode. “The claim in your letter that your litigation efforts speed up on-boarding a CEO [is] disingenuous or delusional.”

Pishevar urged Benchmark to resign from the board. Benchmark has shown no signs of doing so.

