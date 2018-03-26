Uber is giving up in Southeast Asia, selling operations there to rival Grab

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has been pushing to bolster the financials of a company that has burned through $10.7 billion since its founding nine years ago. Khosrowshahi signaled during a trip through Asia last month that he's committed to other key markets such as Japan and India. But its latest exit suggests Uber is more than ever dependent on its home market of North America, not unlike Khosrowshahi's previous U.S.-centric employer, Expedia Inc.