Honolulu lawmakers agree to cap surge pricing for Uber and Lyft

Pete Gould, a transportation policy expert at Shared Mobility Strategies who previously worked with Uber, said regulatory discussions about price caps were common in the early days of ride-hailing, when the concept of dynamic pricing was new. Surge pricing in particular was an issue in the days before Uber and Lyft introduced its upfront pricing feature because, instead of telling customers how much a ride would cost, the companies used a fare multiplier that often led to sticker shock.