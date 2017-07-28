Meg Whitman says she will not be Uber's next CEO

Meg Whitman took to Twitter Thursday night to deny she will be Uber’s next chief executive following reports that she may be leaving her current position to lead the ride-hailing company.

Rumors have been circulating about Whitman, who is CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., but she said she is “fully committed” to HP Enterprise and plans to remain in her position there.

“We have a lot of work still to do at HPE and I am not going anywhere. Uber's CEO will not be Meg Whitman,” Whitman tweeted.

The top position at Uber is open after Travis Kalanick resigned last month following a series of high-profile scandals. Bloomberg reported earlier this week that Whitman was on a short list of six potential candidates.

Jeffrey Immelt, outgoing chief executive at General Electric Co., is reportedly still in the running.

The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg reported Thursday that Immelt is on the list of people Uber is considering, citing sources familiar with the matter.

alexa.d’angelo@latimes.com

@andangelo15