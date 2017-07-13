Uber cedes control in Russian market by merging its ride-share business with Yandex

Uber is ceding control of the Russian market by agreeing to merge its ride-sharing business in the country and five other ex-Soviet republics with Yandex, the Russian search-engine leader that also runs a popular taxi-booking app.

A statement by Yandex on Thursday said Uber and Yandex Taxi would combine into a new company in Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus and Kazakhstan. Yandex will own about 59% and Uber roughly 37%.

The statement said Uber will invest $225 million in the company and Yandex $100 million.

Yandex shares rose 15% on the Moscow stock exchange on the news. The company is one of Russia's most successful Internet enterprises, accounting for some 65% of all searches and operating popular maps and public transit apps.