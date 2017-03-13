Yahoo chief Marissa Mayer is up for $23 million in severance

Yahoo Inc. has named the top executives who will lead what's left of the company after its digital services are sold to Verizon Communications Inc., and it has disclosed the sizes of “golden parachute” severance packages for Chief Executive Marissa Mayer and others.

Yahoo said in a regulatory filing Monday that Thomas McInerney will be CEO of the leftover company, to be called Altaba Inc. McInerney has been on Yahoo's board since April 2012 and has worked at IAC/InterActiveCorp and Ticketmaster.

Arthur Chong will serve as general counsel and secretary and Alexi Wellman as chief financial and accounting officer. DeAnn Fairfield Work was named chief compliance officer.

Mayer, the company’s current CEO and president, will stay at Yahoo until the $4.48-billion Verizon deal closes. That's expected to happen by the end of June. The filing did not say what will happen to her position afterward.

According to the filing, Mayer would receive a severance package worth about $23 million if her job is terminated within a year of the sale. The package comprises just above $3 million in cash, equity that as of March 8 was worth nearly $20 million, and benefits worth nearly $25,000.

Her golden parachute is smaller than it could have been: In April 2016, the company said in a filing that she would receive a $55-million severance package if the company's auction of its Internet operations culminated in a sale that ousts her from her job.

Verizon agreed to buy Yahoo's online business after a long slump at the Sunnyvale, Calif., Internet company, but the deal was later jeopardized after Yahoo disclosed major computer hacking attacks that compromised the personal information of more than 1 billion users. The breaches were the two biggest in Internet history.

Yahoo recently said it won't be paying Mayer's annual bonus or giving her a potentially lucrative stock award because an investigation concluded her management team reacted too slowly to one breach discovered in 2014.

Times staff writer Lauren Raab contributed to this report.

