Yahoo warns users of potential malicious activity on their accounts

Yahoo Inc. is warning users of potentially malicious activity on their accounts between 2015 and 2016. It's the latest development in the Internet company's investigation of a mega-breach that exposed 1 billion users' data a few years ago.

It's not clear how many users were affected by malicious activity, which involved the use of forged cookies — strings of data that can be used to allow people to access online accounts without reentering their passwords.

Yahoo said in a statement Wednesday that its investigation “has identified user accounts for which we believe forged cookies were taken or used. Yahoo is in the process of notifying all potentially affected account holders.”

The Sunnyvale, Calif., company declined to say how many people were potentially affected.

Yahoo’s announcement came hours after reports that Verizon Communications Inc. was close to a renegotiated deal to buy Yahoo's core assets at a lower price.

Verizon agreed in July to buy Yahoo’s core business for $4.83 billion.

Citing unnamed sources, Bloomberg News said the renegotiated deal would knock about $250 million off that price because of security breaches that were revealed after the initial deal was struck.

In December, Yahoo said hackers had stolen data that could be connected to more than 1 billion accounts. The company said the breach probably occurred in August 2013.

User data that could have been stolen included names, telephone numbers, email addresses and dates of birth, as well as unencrypted security questions and answers.

At the time, Verizon said it would “evaluate the situation as Yahoo continues its investigation” and “review the impact of this new development before reaching any final conclusions.”

Yahoo had disclosed a separate hack three months earlier involving approximately 500 million user accounts. That breach occurred in 2014 and went undetected by Yahoo for almost two years.

Verizon said in October that it had reason to believe the 2014 breach had “material impact” on the deal.

By buying Yahoo, analysts have said, Verizon could expand beyond wireless and broadband offerings into the potentially lucrative world of digital advertising.

Staff writer Samantha Masunaga contributed to this report.

