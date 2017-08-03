Grubhub is buying Eat24 from Yelp for $287.5 million

Grubhub Inc. plans to gobble up another online food-ordering rival. This time it's Yelp Inc.’s Eat24.

Chicago-based Grubhub said Thursday that it will pay Yelp $287.5 million in cash for Eat24. That's more than double what Yelp, based in San Francisco, paid to acquire Eat24 two years ago.

The two companies also announced a five-year deal that will enable readers of Yelp's reviews to order food from restaurants that use Grubhub.

Grubhub plans to keep alive the Eat24 brand, which it said appeals to a younger demographic.

Grubhub previously acquired other competitors, including LAbite and DiningIn. Earlier this week, it announced a deal with online deals site Groupon, in which it will take over 27 markets of Groupon's OrderUp food ordering service.

Grubhub shares dropped 1.5% in extended trading, while Yelp surged 19%. Both companies also reported earnings results after the bell.

