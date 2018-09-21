Lawmakers question Google over kids' privacy on YouTube

Advocacy groups have argued that YouTube, despite official terms of service stating it's not for kids under 13, has long looked the other way as millions of toddlers, preschoolers and preteens spend hours watching popular content on it that's geared to young children. Its business model relies on tracking IP addresses, search history, device identifiers, location and other personal data about its users so that it can gauge their interests and tailor advertising to them. But the 1998 federal law prohibits internet companies from knowingly collecting such personal data from kids without parental permission.