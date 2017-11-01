Regulatory fines, trouble with Apple weigh on Qualcomm's financial results

For Qualcomm, there are so many external tornadoes swirling around its business – ranging from its patent war with Apple to its slow-moving bid to acquire NXP Semiconductors -- that its financial results almost take a back seat.

So even though the San Diego cellular technology giant posted solid results for its fiscal fourth quarter, Wall Street analysts likely are looking for updates from executives on bigger questions.

They include the high-profile lawsuits with Apple over patent royalties; potential delays and price re-negotiation of the proposed $38 billion acquisition of NXP; the status of legal appeals on hefty fines from global anti-monopoly regulators; and the prospect of Apple ditching Qualcomm’s chips from future iPhones.

At least some answers are expected during the company’s earnings conference call this afternoon. (Check back for updates.)

For its fiscal fourth quarter ended Sept. 25, Qualcomm reported revenue of $5.9 billion and net income of $200 million, or 11 cents per share, under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

That’s down from $6.2 billion in revenue and earnings of $1.6 billion, or $1.07 per share, for the same quarter last year.

The decline stemmed in part from Apple withholding patent royalty payments to Qualcomm beginning in March as part of the company’s legal spat – which has cut Qualcomm’s revenue by roughly $500 million a quarter.

Qualcomm previously forecast GAAP earnings of 55 cents to 65 cents per share for the quarter, but that prediction was derailed by a $778 million charge (52 cents per share) for a fine imposed by the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission last month. Qualcomm is appealing the judgment in court.

For its full fiscal year, Qualcomm reported revenue of $23.2 billion, down 1 percent from 2016.

Net income came in at $2.5 billion, or $1.65 per share, compared with $5.7 billion the prior year.

Some big judgments against the company hurt its profitability for the year. A $927 million fine from South Korea’s anti-monopoly regulator, a $940 million reduction in revenues after losing an arbitration dispute with Blackberry and the big Taiwan fine hampered results. Qualcomm also is appealing the South Korea fine.

The NXP acquisition, a transformative deal that will diversity Qualcomm’s semiconductor business into automotive, secure payments and other industries beyond smartphones, was expected to be completed late next year. Though the deal has been approved by several countries, it still is awaiting clearance from regulators in Europe, China, South Korea and Japan.

Qualcomm said Wednesday that “while we continue to work to close by the end of calendar 2017, the transaction may close in early 2018.”

In addition, analysts say Qualcomm may have to pay a higher price to acquire NXP than the $110 a share that both companies agreed to last year -- in part because of NXP’s strong performance and activist shareholders lobbying for more money.

Qualcomm released results Wednesday after markets closed. Its shares ended trading up 4.8 percent at $53.46 on the Nasdaq exchange.

