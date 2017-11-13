Qualcomm rejects Broadcom $103 billion offer

San Diego-based Qualcomm early today rejected rival Broadcom's unsolicited $103 billion bid as too low, setting the stage for a hostile proxy fight for control of the company.

“It is the Board’s unanimous belief that Broadcom’s proposal significantly undervalues Qualcomm relative to the company’s leadership position in mobile technology and our future growth prospects,” said Paul Jacobs, executive chairman and chairman of the board of Qualcomm, in a statement.

Qualcomm also said that the bid “comes with significant regulatory uncertainty.”

Broadcom offered $60 a share in cash and $10 in stock for Qualcomm – a 28 percent premium over the company’s share price before news of the bid leaked on Nov. 3 — making it the largest tech deal ever.

If completed at the current price, the combined companies would have had annual sales of $51 billion – trailing only Intel and Samsung in the semiconductor industry. The deal would have likely faced tough regulatory scrutiny, particularly in Europe and China.

Broadcom’s bid has been seen by analysts as an offensive move that takes advantage of Qualcomm’s lagging stock price, which was down 18 percent over the trailing 12 months before Broadcom’s takeover offer.

Qualcomm’s shares have been weighed down by its nasty legal battle with Apple over patent royalties, fines from antitrust regulators and slow progress on its planned $38 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors.

Meanwhile, Broadcom’s shares have surged nearly 50 percent in the past 12 months as it completed the Broadcom/Avago Technologies acquisition, paid down debt and increased revenue and profitability.

Up to now, Qualcomm has preached patience as it works through its patent royalty dispute with Apple and the $38 billion NXP acquisition, which will diversify its business beyond smartphones.

“No company is better positioned in mobile, IoT, automotive, edge computing and networking within the semiconductor industry,” said Qulacomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf, in a statement. “We are confident in our ability to create significant additional value for our stockholders as we continue our growth in these attractive segments and lead the transition to 5G.”

In an interview with the Union-Tribune last week Broadcom CEO Hock Tan said Broadcom “made a very compelling offer to shareholders, and we believe it is a very fair and attractive proposal.”

Tan brought up combining the two companies with Qualcomm in August 2016, when Qualcomm’s shares traded at significantly higher prices.

The deadline is Dec. 8 for Broadcom to submit a slate of alternative candidates to Qualcomm’s 11-member board of directors to push the deal through.

Each Qualcomm board member is up for re-election annually. Qualcomm’s fiscal year ended in September and it typically holds its annual shareholder meeting in March.

That would allow Qualcomm shareholders to vote to replace the company’s board and force it to engage with Broadcom.

Qualcomm no longer has a poison pill — a tactic to make shares of the company’s stock look unattractive or less desirable to the acquiring firm — in its bylaws to deter potential suitors. The company did away with the provision in 2015 during negotiations with Jana Partners.

