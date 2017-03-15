Forget about the best March Madness teams — these are the best player names

The lunacy of March Madness extends beyond buzzer-beaters and big-time upsets.

We’re talking odd player names.

The NCAA men’s tournament, which gave us God Shammgod and Chief Kickingstallionsims in previous years, will serve up a new list of unusual monikers as play begins this week.

Here are five of the best ... with the stories behind them.

Lourawls “Tum Tum” Nairn Jr., guard, Michigan State

A true double-threat. His given name evokes the memory of the late, great R&B singer, and his nickname comes from a character in the forgettable 1992 film “3 Ninjas.”

Seventh Day’Vonte Woods, guard, North Carolina

The freshman from South Carolina was born on Aug. 7. He wears No. 21 because, well, it’s a multiple.

Bam Adebayo, forward, Kentucky

The 6-foot-10, 260-pound freshman — whose real first name is Edrice — reportedly got that fitting handle as a toddler when he flipped over a coffee table while watching “The Flintstones” on television.

Scoochie Smith, guard, Dayton

His late grandfather named the Bronx-born senior for reasons that no one can quite recall. And no one calls him by his real name, Dayshon.

Chance Comanche, center, Arizona

Another strong combination. This freshman from Beverly Hills High School has Choctaw relatives in his family tree.