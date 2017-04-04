Kennedy Meeks' hand is clearly out of bounds. Why didn't the official see it?

The official had the best view in the house but apparently made the wrong call on one of the most crucial plays of the NCAA men’s basketball championship game Monday night.

Check out the above photo of North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks battling Gonzaga’s Silas Melson for a loose ball with less than a minute remaining and the Tar Heels up by one.

Note where the official is standing.

And note where Meeks’ right hand is.

Here’s another photo of that play, just in case you need it. After all, none of us had the awesome view that the official had of the action.

And one more, just to be on the safe side since, you know, the national championship and all.

As you can see, Meeks’ hand was clearly out of bounds during that struggle. It should have been Gonzaga’s ball with about 50 seconds remaining. But instead, the official called for a jump ball. And with the possession arrow going North Carolina’s way, the Tar Heels received the ball and an extra chance to add to their lead.

Now here’s one more shot of Meeks.

Yep, that’s him holding the trophy following the Tar Heels’ 71-65 victory.

Now obviously Gonzaga could have done a lot of other things between the apparent bad call and the final buzzer that might have prevented that outcome. Like stop Isaiah Hicks from scoring during the extra possession to give the Tar Heels a 68-65 lead with 26 seconds left. Or not turn the ball over on the Bulldogs’ next possession to set up a dunk by UNC’s Justin Jackson with 12 seconds remaining.

But, still, that missed out-of-bounds call really hurt. Gonzaga coach Mark Few said after the game he would have called for a review had he seen Meeks’ hand cross the line, although the NCAA later said the call wasn’t reviewable anyway.

Anyway, the Bulldogs are still without a national championship and the Tar Heels walk away with their sixth. But as Few said in regard to the missed call, “that’s just the way it goes.”