Martellus Bennett sounds off on NFL's plan for educational video on celebrations

The annual NFL owners meeting begins next week in Phoenix. Owners and committee members will vote on proposed rule changes and franchise moves, and will discuss other NFL-related business.

One of the proposed rules is the controversy surrounding excessive celebrations. The league is considering loosening up a bit, something that Antonio Brown and Ezekiel Elliott are probably glad to hear.

But there’s a catch.

Troy Vincent, NFL’s football operations executive vice president, announced on Twitter that the NFL is developing an educational training video to demonstrate to players what’s appropriate and what isn’t.

Although nothing has been seen from this newly proposed video, Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett isn’t buying it. He thinks the league should spend money on other necessities.

Bennett went on a Twitter rant Wednesday evening to show his distaste for the video. Here are the less vulgar tweets.

Bennett goes on to argue that the NFL cares only about its brand, compared with the NBA, which supports its players.

Finally, he shares what he’ll be doing while the league forces players to watch the video.

Bennett, 30, is entering his 10th season in the league after signing with the Packers earlier this month. He played with the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots last season.

Twitter: @edmgonzalez

eduardo.gonzalez@latimes.com