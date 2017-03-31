When you buy a plane ticket, you're agreeing to these things

A controversy that erupted after United Airlines refused to let two teenage girls board a plane because they were wearing leggings put a spotlight on the regulations that airlines impose on employees and customers.

The terms and conditions that apply to the general public are lengthy — as much as 50 pages long for one airline — and are known as an airline’s “contract of carriage” or “condition of carriage.” Although airlines usually don’t discuss the specific terms until a dispute with a passenger arises, the conditions can be found on airlines’ websites.

Here are a few of the most unusual and unexpected rules and policies listed in the contract of carriage agreements for the nation’s four biggest carriers: American, Delta, United and Southwest.

What can get you booted On all four of the airlines, you may be refused a seat on the plane if you have an offensive odor that is not caused by a disability or illness.

On United, you can be removed from the plane or asked to buy a second seat if you cannot fit in one seat, with the seat belt secured; if you can’t put down the armrests for the entire flight; or if you “significantly encroach” on the adjoining passenger.

On United, passengers can be booted from a plane if they are unwilling to end a cellphone call after the aircraft doors close.

If the flight is overbooked If Delta overbooks its flight and can’t get enough passengers to voluntarily give up their seats, the airline may remove passengers in coach first before turning to travelers in first class or business class or to loyalty reward members with elite status. United has a similar policy.

American considers several factors when deciding who to boot, including the fare a passenger paid.

Pets on a plane Delta does not accept snub-nosed or pug-nosed pets as checked baggage under any circumstances. (Studies suggest snub-nosed dogs have difficulty breathing on planes.)

United does not accept pit bulls in the cabin.

United will not accept snakes, other reptiles, ferrets, rodents or spiders as service animals in the cabin.

Southwest, which accepts cats and dogs in carriers as carry-ons, says the animals “must be healthy, harmless, inoffensive, odorless, and require no attention during the flight” — and warns that oxygen masks and first aid won’t be available for them.

What you can pack

On Southwest, a bicycle packed in a hard-sided box will be accepted as one of the two free checked bags allowed for each passenger but only if the box is under 62 inches in total dimensions and weighs 50 pounds or less.

If you want to bring a musical instrument onto a Southwest plane but it is bigger than a normal carry-on baggage, you must pay the child’s fare for the adjoining seat that holds your instrument. United makes you pay the adult fare under those circumstances.

On United, passengers are allowed to check one container holding up to 10 liters of Zamzam water at no extra charge. The water, which comes from the Zamzam well in Mecca, is considered holy by Muslims.

On Delta, antlers may be accepted as checked baggage with a charge of $150 each way.

Airlines’ obligations

If you find a super-low American Airlines fare that was posted online due to a computer error, the airline reserves the right to cancel your reservation and refund your money.

On Delta, if you forget a carry-on bag on the plane, the airline is not responsible for finding or replacing it.

Delta assumes no obligation to verify the identity of the person who picks up the luggage at the baggage claim area once you land.

