Super-teams have a history of fizzling in the NFL. Can the Rams buck the trend?

"The biggest thing that we felt like is when you do your vetting process and you look into just adding people like that, you want to find guys that love football," McVay said at the league meeting. "And we felt like the three players especially when you look at Marcus, Aqib and now Ndamukong, these guys love football. They're passionate about it. And you feel like if that exists, then everything else will kind of fit. I think they understand exactly kind of the way that we want to operate organizationally. They felt like hey, you know what, this is the place that they want to be. And we're excited about adding players of that caliber. I think it's gonna be fun to play. I think the defensive coordinator has more swag than all of them. So we'll be in good shape."